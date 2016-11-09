FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Cox appeals $25 million verdict in piracy dispute
November 9, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Cox appeals $25 million verdict in piracy dispute

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

Internet service provider Cox Communications, stung by a $25 million verdict from a jury in 2015 that found it contributed to music piracy by its customers, has said it is entitled to a new trial against music publisher BMG Rights Management because of several errors by a federal judge in Virginia.

In a brief filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, Cox argued that U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady "eviscerated" the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which has a safe harbor provision for ISPs which reasonably implement policies to combat repeat infringement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ekoZ1a

