LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Markets on the backfoot, but off lows, after Trump's win,

** Mexico exposed stocks hammered - BBVA -10%, Tate & Lyle -9%

** Defence stocks rally, BAE Systems +4%

** Healthcare stocks catch a strong big as pricing fears fade

** USD weakness weighs too, Anheuser Busch InBev -4%