10 months ago
November 9, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan CEO sees EpiPen accounting for 6 pct of 2017 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mylan

* Mylan sees generic drugs price erosion in mid single digits for rest of year

* Mylan says believes authorized generic EpiPen at wholesale cost of $300 will generate cost savings for customers

* Mylan CFO says continues to work with U.S. government to finalize EpiPen settlement over Medicaid rebates

* CEO says future business development to emphasize bolt-on deals

* Mylan CEO sees EpiPen accounting for 6 percent of 2017 sales

* Mylan says has 16 biosimilars and insulin products in development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

