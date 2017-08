Nov 10 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP :

* Says Laurel Pipeline was temporarily out of service due to third party maintenance

* The line is confirmed for restart at 5 p.m. EST * There is no product release incident on the Laurel Pipeline system, spokesman says in email

* The Laurel Pipeline serves other Pennsylvania markets from Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar)