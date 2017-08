BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse operator, missed third-quarter profit estimates on Friday, according to a securities filing.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company came in at 293.5 million reais ($86.6 million) last quarter, compared with profit of 2.013 billion reais a year earlier. The result was lower than the average consensus estimate of 468.3 million reais for the quarter. ($1 = 3.3902 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)