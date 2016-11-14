FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
1960s rock band The Turtles seek damages over SiriusXM radio play
November 14, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 9 months ago

1960s rock band The Turtles seek damages over SiriusXM radio play

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

Though songs recorded before 1972 are not covered by federal copyright law, the group behind the 1967 hit "Happy Together" is hoping a trial that begins Tuesday will determine songs from their era are still entitled to protection.

The band the Turtles are behind a class action lawsuit against satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc over its playing of "Happy Together" and other pre-1972 songs without paying royalties to the artists.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g6Y3mA

