1960s rock band The Turtles seek damages over SiriusXM radio play

Though songs recorded before 1972 are not covered by federal copyright law, the group behind the 1967 hit "Happy Together" is hoping a trial that begins Tuesday will determine songs from their era are still entitled to protection.

The band the Turtles are behind a class action lawsuit against satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc over its playing of "Happy Together" and other pre-1972 songs without paying royalties to the artists.

