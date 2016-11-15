Sirius XM radio settles royalties lawsuit

Sirius XM Radio Inc has agreed to settle a closely watched class action lawsuit brought by 1960s rock band The Turtles over the satellite radio provider's playing of pre-1972 songs without paying royalties to the artists.

A notice of the settlement was filed on Monday, one day before the damages trial was scheduled to start in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The terms of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, were not disclosed.

