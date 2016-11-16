FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Cloud-storage firm Dropbox wins trademark challenge
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
November 16, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 9 months ago

Cloud-storage firm Dropbox wins trademark challenge

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California blocked a trademark challenge against popular cloud-storage firm Dropbox Inc, finding a Texas-based rival waited too long to file its infringement claims.

In an order on Tuesday granting Dropbox's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said Thru Inc purposefully delayed suing for years hoping to capitalize on Dropbox's planned initial public offering.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f5rLGp

