Cloud-storage firm Dropbox wins trademark challenge

A federal judge in California blocked a trademark challenge against popular cloud-storage firm Dropbox Inc, finding a Texas-based rival waited too long to file its infringement claims.

In an order on Tuesday granting Dropbox's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said Thru Inc purposefully delayed suing for years hoping to capitalize on Dropbox's planned initial public offering.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f5rLGp