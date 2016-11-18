Kraft: Congress, not Supreme Court, should revise patent venue law

There may be good reason to change a federal law governing where patent infringement lawsuits can be filed, but the law itself is clear and any changes should come from Congress and not the courts, Kraft Foods Group Brands told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Kraft’s attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl filed a brief opposing Indiana-based TC Heartland’s bid to have the Supreme Court step into a dispute over where the litigation between the two companies should proceed. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in April allowed Kraft’s lawsuit to remain in Delaware, rejecting TC Heartland’s argument that it could only be sued in Indiana.

