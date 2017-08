A New York federal judge on Monday allowed parts of a class action lawsuit challenging the copyright for the civil rights song "We Shall Overcome" to proceed.

Monday's decision from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote comes nearly eight months after a group planning a documentary about the song sued New York-based The Richmond Organization (TRO) and its label Ludlow Music Inc, who hold the rights to the song.

