9 months ago
Plaintiffs' lawyers can't place liens on VW settlement - judge
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
November 25, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 9 months ago

Plaintiffs' lawyers can't place liens on VW settlement - judge

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked law firms from carving their fees out of Volkswagen AG's $14.7 billion settlement over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, ordering the automaker to pay class members directly and ignore any liens on the funds.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said Volkswagen had been notified that five plaintiffs' firms placed liens on their clients' recovery from the more than $10 billion set aside in the settlement to buy back the affected cars.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gdqX0A

