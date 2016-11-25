Plaintiffs' lawyers can't place liens on VW settlement - judge

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked law firms from carving their fees out of Volkswagen AG's $14.7 billion settlement over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, ordering the automaker to pay class members directly and ignore any liens on the funds.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said Volkswagen had been notified that five plaintiffs' firms placed liens on their clients' recovery from the more than $10 billion set aside in the settlement to buy back the affected cars.

