FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Scotiabank says comfortable with residential mortgage book
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Scotiabank says comfortable with residential mortgage book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank ceo says strong capital position can enable bank to growth through acquisitions

* Scotiabank cfo says very comfortable with residential mortgage book, says high quality and low risk

* Scotiabank cfo says optimistic will maintain and grow market share in residential mortgages

* Scotiabank cfo says welcomes regulatory changes that help moderate residential mortgage market

* Scotiabank ceo says remains confident in medium term growth objectives in mexico despite u.s. Election result Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.