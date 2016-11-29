BRIEF-Oramed's ORMD-0901 safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
* Oramed's ORMD-0901 (oral GLP-1 analog) found safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says strong capital position can enable bank to growth through acquisitions
* Scotiabank cfo says very comfortable with residential mortgage book, says high quality and low risk
* Scotiabank cfo says optimistic will maintain and grow market share in residential mortgages
* Scotiabank cfo says welcomes regulatory changes that help moderate residential mortgage market
* Scotiabank ceo says remains confident in medium term growth objectives in mexico despite u.s. Election result Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Pilgrims Pride strengthens branded portfolio with agreement to purchase GNP Company
* Russell Breweries Inc. shareholders approve asset sale transactions