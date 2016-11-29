FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2016

6th Circuit revives Ford steering defect suit

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a Tennessee widow's lawsuit seeking to hold Ford Motor Co liable for the death of her husband in a crash she blamed on a defective electronic steering system in their 2012 Focus.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the lower court erred when it held that Victoria Jackson failed to adequately plead that the alleged defects were the proximate cause of the crash.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fA0uxH

