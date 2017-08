Nov 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada

* RBC ceo says will look for selective small acquisitions to help grow city national

* RBC ceo says welcomes rule changes brought in to cool canada's housing markets

* RBC ceo says continues to expect mortgage portfolio to perform strongly

* RBC ceo says mortgage rule changes will impact funding for some smaller mortgage lenders, RBC could benefit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)