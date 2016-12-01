AbbVie asks judge to dismiss testosterone bellwether suit

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel, saying the plaintiff withheld information about his alleged injuries until after discovery was completed.

In a motion filed on Monday before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago, AbbVie said Froylan Garcia's lawsuit should be thrown out because his lawyer failed to find an expert witness to support his theory that AndroGel caused a 2013 blood clot.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gb9DsF