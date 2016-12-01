FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIBC resets RoE target to 15 percent
December 1, 2016

BRIEF-CIBC resets RoE target to 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc retail head says comfortable with stronger growth rates than rivals in residential mortgage market

* Cibc retail head says bank will continue to look to have mortgage growth

* Cibc ceo says strategic priority is to maintain strong capital ratios

* Cibc cfo says doesn’t anticipate any more significant restructuring charges

* Cibc ceo says will continue to target eps growth of 5 percent annually, roe target reset to 15 percent

* Cibc ceo says eps target will be harder to achieve in 2017 but will try to do so Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

