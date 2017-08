LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares snap higher, STOXX 600 +1.6%

** Italian stocks higher too as banks rebound, Intesa leads

** Gold mining stocks the worst performers in Europe now

** Italy PM Renzi resigns after referendum defeat

** Elsewhere, Mining & healthcare lead charge

** Burberry +2%, FT reports co rejected Coach takeover