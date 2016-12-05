FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Jay Z, Timbaland fight appeal of 'Big Pimpin'' copyright ruling
December 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Jay Z, Timbaland fight appeal of 'Big Pimpin'' copyright ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A trial judge was right to throw out the copyright infringement lawsuit against Jay Z's hit song "Big Pimpin'" last year because the plaintiff had already assigned away the rights he was trying to enforce, the superstar rapper and his producer have told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, his Roc-A-Fella Records label, music producer Tim "Timbaland" Mosley and about two dozen other defendants are fighting an appeal by Osama Ahmed Fahmy, who accuses them of using his Egyptian uncle's melody without permission. They argue in their brief, filed by attorneys at Jenner & Block and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp on Thursday, that Fahmy is trying to create a right where none exists under Egyptian or U.S. law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h9QLOU

