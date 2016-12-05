BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on Q4 forecast: T-Mobile CFO

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on fourth-quarter forecast: T-Mobile CFO

* T-Mobile is "bullish" on its "growth momentum" moving forward: T-Mobile CFO

* T-Mobile is "on the path to margin expansion" by leveraging fixed business costs and bringing in efficiencies: T-Mobile CFO

* With Binge On, T-Mobile complies with regulations: T-Mobile CFO

* If the Title II aspect of net neutrality rules is overturned, there could be more innovation: T-Mobile CFO

* New Donald Trump administration will lead to "less regulation" and will be a "real positive" for telecom industry: T-Mobile CFO

* There will be "more openness" to industry consolidation under new Donald Trump administration: T-Mobile CFO

* AT&T Inc's DirecTV Now video streaming service and Time Warner Inc deal will be "positive" for T-Mobile: T-Mobile CFO

* As AT&T will focus on "adjacencies" or new businesses, T-Mobile will continue to focus on the wireless business: T-Mobile CFO Source text for Eikon: [ID: nL1N1E00OU] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)