FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on Q4 forecast: T-Mobile CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on Q4 forecast: T-Mobile CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on fourth-quarter forecast: T-Mobile CFO

* T-Mobile is "bullish" on its "growth momentum" moving forward: T-Mobile CFO

* T-Mobile is "on the path to margin expansion" by leveraging fixed business costs and bringing in efficiencies: T-Mobile CFO

* With Binge On, T-Mobile complies with regulations: T-Mobile CFO

* If the Title II aspect of net neutrality rules is overturned, there could be more innovation: T-Mobile CFO

* New Donald Trump administration will lead to "less regulation" and will be a "real positive" for telecom industry: T-Mobile CFO

* There will be "more openness" to industry consolidation under new Donald Trump administration: T-Mobile CFO

* AT&T Inc's DirecTV Now video streaming service and Time Warner Inc deal will be "positive" for T-Mobile: T-Mobile CFO

* As AT&T will focus on "adjacencies" or new businesses, T-Mobile will continue to focus on the wireless business: T-Mobile CFO Source text for Eikon: [ID: nL1N1E00OU] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.