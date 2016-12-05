FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone business : Sprint CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 6:10 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone business : Sprint CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Sprint Corp's 2017 priorities include a focus on top-line growth, cost takeout, and rolling out its network: Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati

* Black Friday 2016 was no different from the prior year for Sprint Corp; it is always an "intense" period of promotions: Sprint CFO

* Sprint's rivals are running short of spectrum capacity, but the company is yet to fully deploy its 2.5 gigahertz spectrum holdings: Sprint CFO

* Sprint feels "very good" about continuing to push 2.5 gigahertz spectrum across its footprint and adding aggregation sites: Sprint CFO

* Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone business : Sprint CFO

* Sprint says it will take some time to revamp the branding and distribution of its prepaid phone business: Sprint CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.