WELLS FARGO MUST ISSUE ADDITIONAL $49.8B IN LONG TERM DEBT TO MEET REGULATORY AND INTERNAL REQUIREMENTS

Dec 6 (Reuters) - WELLS FARGO STILL EXPECTS TO BENEFIT LONG TERM FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES, INCLUDING DECEMBER FED HIKE WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS VOLCKER RULE COMPLIANCE IS TOO COSTLY WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK IS REQUIRED TO HAVE TOO MUCH CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY WELLS FARGO CEO HAS FINISHED SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE Wells fargo & co ceo tim sloan begins presentation at investor conference WELLS FARGO WILL SEE SHORT TERM DECLINE IN'OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME' DUE TO HIGHER INTEREST RATES WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK NEEDS TO MOVE FASTER TO INTRODUCE NEW PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY WELLS FARGO CEO STILL ESTIMATES LEGAL COST FROM SALES SCANDAL IN TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS WELLS FARGO CEO WOULD LIKE TO GET RID OF LONG TERM DEBT REQUIREMENT KNOWN AS 'TLAC' WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS 'CCAR' STRESS TEST PROCESS HAS BECOME TOO SUBJECTIVE (Reporting by Dan Freed)