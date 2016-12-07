BRIEF-Drugmakers trade group says government mandates wrong way to address drug costs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmakers trade group PhRMA, in response to President-Elect Trump statement that he will bring down drug prices:

* PhRMA says government mandates, interventions are not right means of addressing prescription drug costs

* Trade group says looking forward to working with Trump Administration next year to enhance competitive private market, ensure drug access

* Trade group statement follows comment from Trump in Time Magazine interview that he will "bring down drug prices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)