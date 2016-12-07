FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Two lawyers tapped to lead J&J talc MDL
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2016 / 10:46 PM / 9 months ago

Two lawyers tapped to lead J&J talc MDL

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Jersey has picked two class action veterans to lead multidistrict litigation alleging Johnson & Johnson failed to warn women that using its talc-based products for feminine hygiene purposes could increase their risk of ovarian cancer.

Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Michelle Parfitt of Ashcraft & Gerel will serve as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs, according to an order Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gcowKh

