Two lawyers tapped to lead J&J talc MDL

A federal judge in New Jersey has picked two class action veterans to lead multidistrict litigation alleging Johnson & Johnson failed to warn women that using its talc-based products for feminine hygiene purposes could increase their risk of ovarian cancer.

Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Michelle Parfitt of Ashcraft & Gerel will serve as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs, according to an order Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson.

