8 months ago
Jeans company defeats lawsuit over 'Made in USA' label
December 8, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

Jeans company defeats lawsuit over 'Made in USA' label

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action alleging the denim company Citizens of Humanity misled consumers by labeling its jeans as being manufactured in the U.S. when they contained foreign-made components.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino ruled on Tuesday that a customer who brought the lawsuit lacked standing to sue over any Citizens of Humanity products she did not purchase because she had not shown how other products were substantially similar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
