Jeans company defeats lawsuit over 'Made in USA' label

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action alleging the denim company Citizens of Humanity misled consumers by labeling its jeans as being manufactured in the U.S. when they contained foreign-made components.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino ruled on Tuesday that a customer who brought the lawsuit lacked standing to sue over any Citizens of Humanity products she did not purchase because she had not shown how other products were substantially similar.

