BRIEF-Positive trends seen with latest study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Data from small study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug:

* Show gradually increased doses of aducanumab associated with lower risk of brain swelling, compared with swelling seen in prior trials using fixed doses of the drug.

* Show experimental Alzheimer's drug signicantly reduces brain amyloid plaque, compared with placebo.

* Study involved patients with either mild or pre-symptomatic Alzheimer's

* Study shows that slowing of cognitive decline was similar to decline seen in earlier trials involving fixed drug doses

