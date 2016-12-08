FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Positive trends seen with latest study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug
December 8, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Positive trends seen with latest study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Data from small study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug:

* Show gradually increased doses of aducanumab associated with lower risk of brain swelling, compared with swelling seen in prior trials using fixed doses of the drug.

* Show experimental Alzheimer's drug signicantly reduces brain amyloid plaque, compared with placebo.

* Study involved patients with either mild or pre-symptomatic Alzheimer's

* Study shows that slowing of cognitive decline was similar to decline seen in earlier trials involving fixed drug doses

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

