Out-of-state drug claimants fight to keep suits in California

Nearly six hundred non-California residents suing Bristol-Myers Squibb in that state's courts have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold their cases against the pharmaceutical giant over its blood thinner Plavix.

In a brief filed on Wednesday with the high court, the non-resident plaintiffs called on the justices to reject Bristol-Myers' petition for Supreme Court review of California state courts' jurisdiction over mass tort claims by non-residents who allege they were injured by Plavix.

