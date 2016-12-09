FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Out-of-state drug claimants fight to keep suits in California
December 9, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 8 months ago

Out-of-state drug claimants fight to keep suits in California

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

Nearly six hundred non-California residents suing Bristol-Myers Squibb in that state's courts have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold their cases against the pharmaceutical giant over its blood thinner Plavix.

In a brief filed on Wednesday with the high court, the non-resident plaintiffs called on the justices to reject Bristol-Myers' petition for Supreme Court review of California state courts' jurisdiction over mass tort claims by non-residents who allege they were injured by Plavix.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hmIabQ

