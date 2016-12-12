FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 12, 2016
December 12, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 12, 2016

Erica Teichert

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 12

A jury trial from the DuPont Personal Injury MDL resumes in U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio. The plaintiff, Kenneth Vigneron Sr, alleges he developed testicular cancer stemming from a chemical leak at a DuPont plant in West Virginia that contaminated local water supplies. The chemical, C-8, is used to make nonstick Teflon and other products. There are nearly 3,500 similar cases in the consolidated litigation, and two bellwether cases ended with $1.6 million and $5.1 million verdicts for the plaintiffs. This trial is the first of 40 post-bellwether trials that will proceed against DuPont in the next year. The case is Vigneron v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio, No. 13-136. For the plaintiff: Robert Bilott of Taft Law. For DuPont: Damond Mace of Squire Patton Boggs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gvN6ej

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
