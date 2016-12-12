MDL Watch: New MDLs for Invokana and Atrium's pelvic mesh

A federal judicial panel has refused to create a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging the sperm bank Xytex Corp misrepresented a sperm donor's characteristics; however, it granted MDL treatment in three other cases, including one that alleges Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Type II diabetes drug Invokana could cause kidney damage and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Here are the rulings handed down Dec. 7 and 8 in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's Dec. 1 hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hliWr1