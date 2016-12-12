FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
December 12, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 8 months ago

MDL Watch: New MDLs for Invokana and Atrium's pelvic mesh

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has refused to create a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging the sperm bank Xytex Corp misrepresented a sperm donor's characteristics; however, it granted MDL treatment in three other cases, including one that alleges Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Type II diabetes drug Invokana could cause kidney damage and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Here are the rulings handed down Dec. 7 and 8 in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's Dec. 1 hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hliWr1

