Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares In Canadian marijuana companies jump after gov`t panel issues recommendations to regulate cannabis industry;

* Canopy Growth Co rises 2.4 percent to C$10.24

* Aphria Inc adds 9.1 percent, Mettrum Health Corp up 6.2 percent, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc jumps 9.6 percent Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)