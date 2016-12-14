BRIEF-Citibank, N.A. says raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Abengoa SA's U.S. subsidiary received U.S. court approval to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court records filed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.