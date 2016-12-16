FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BUZZ-DJI: six-week streak suggests some stress
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 8 months ago

BUZZ-DJI: six-week streak suggests some stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** DJI continuing its post-election surge, will record a 6th-straight higher weekly close if finishes Friday above 19756.85; index now up 11 pct over this period

** However, the last such run marked a top and preceded a sharp retreat Chart: reut.rs/2hBV9Wt

** That 10 pct run ended Nov 6, 2015. The index sold off 11 pct on a weekly closing basis into Feb

** Add in that spread between NYSE new yearly highs and new yearly lows has slipped into negative territory

** For this recent move, number of new highs has so far peaked at 484 on Dec 08; has dropped off sharply as DJI hit its 19966.43 peak

** Meanwhile, new lows rising to 126, hitting a 4-week high Thurs as NH-NL spread fell to -12

** And build in new lows now slightly greater than occurred into that early Nov 2015 DJI top

** Thus, despite euphoria of potential win streak, and talk of DJI gunning for an arbitrary round number, broader markets showing signs of internal deterioration

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.