FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Eli Lilly sees potential launch of 20 new drugs through 2023
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 4:03 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly sees potential launch of 20 new drugs through 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* CFO says does not see U.S. healthcare reform changes impacting 2017 sales

* Eli Lilly sees potential to launch 20 new drugs between 2014 and 2023

* Eli Lilly says ending development of Fab-PEG Alzheimer's disease drug seen as similar to solanezumab

* Eli Lilly says very interested in adding to core therapeutic areas through deals for pipeline assets

* Eli lilly says early loss of U.S. exclusivity for Alimta in patent case would have significant impact on 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.