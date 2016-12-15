BRIEF-Eli Lilly sees potential launch of 20 new drugs through 2023

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* CFO says does not see U.S. healthcare reform changes impacting 2017 sales

* Eli Lilly sees potential to launch 20 new drugs between 2014 and 2023

* Eli Lilly says ending development of Fab-PEG Alzheimer's disease drug seen as similar to solanezumab

* Eli Lilly says very interested in adding to core therapeutic areas through deals for pipeline assets

* Eli lilly says early loss of U.S. exclusivity for Alimta in patent case would have significant impact on 2017 outlook