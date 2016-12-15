FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Syncrude cutting January volumes by 800,000 barrels - sources
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 9:03 PM / 8 months ago

Syncrude cutting January volumes by 800,000 barrels - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is cutting its January synthetic crude production by around 800,000 barrels to 10 million barrels for the month, according to three trading sources

** Traders say Syncrude is still producing at strong rates compared to historical averages, not a big cut for this time of year

** Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor Energy can produce around 355,000 barrels per day when running at full capacity (Reporting by Nia Williams, Catherine Ngai and Liz Hampton)

