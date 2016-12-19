Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 19, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. - Attorneys for Zimmer and plaintiffs in an MDL over the company's NexGen knee implants will appear for a status conference and motion hearing before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in Illinois. Zimmer has asked the judge to grant summary judgment in a bellwether case alleging the high-flex NexGen knee implants are unsafe in morbidly obese patients. Zimmer won the two bellwether cases that have already gone to trial. The case is In re Zimmer NexGen Knee Implant Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 11-5468. For plaintiffs: James Ronca of Anapol Weiss, Timothy Becker of Johnson Becker and Tobias Millrood of Pogust Braslow & Millrood. For Zimmer: Andrea Pierson of Faegre Baker Daniels.

