8 months ago
California appeals court revives lawsuit over Banana Republic discounts
#Westlaw News
December 19, 2016 / 11:12 PM / 8 months ago

California appeals court revives lawsuit over Banana Republic discounts

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has revived a proposed false advertising class action accusing retailer Banana Republic of stemming from its store sales promotions.

In a 2-1 ruling on Thursday, California's Second Appellate District said the plaintiffs raised a triable issue of fact when they alleged Banana Republic used bait-and-switch advertising: promoting storewide sales to lure customers into stores while only discounting select items.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gVqUW5

