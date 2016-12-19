California appeals court revives lawsuit over Banana Republic discounts

A California appeals court has revived a proposed false advertising class action accusing retailer Banana Republic of stemming from its store sales promotions.

In a 2-1 ruling on Thursday, California's Second Appellate District said the plaintiffs raised a triable issue of fact when they alleged Banana Republic used bait-and-switch advertising: promoting storewide sales to lure customers into stores while only discounting select items.

