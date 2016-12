A New York federal judge ruled on Friday that the home shopping and e-commerce company HSNi can be sued for punitive damages for selling allegedly defective pressure cookers.

U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn said Michael and Diane Scotto sufficiently alleged HSNi, which is best known for its HSN cable channel, willfully disregarded potential harms that their claim for punitive damages should go before a jury.

