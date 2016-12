Not-for-profit community health provider Central Iowa Healthcare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday with a plan to sell the bulk of its assets to a local affiliate of hospital and home health network UnityPoint Health.

Many smaller health providers and hospitals in regional markets have filed for bankruptcy in recent years, squeezed by falling reimbursement rates, demands for new technology and difficulties recruiting highly trained staff.

