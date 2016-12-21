The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear a fight over where patent infringement suits can be filed should not bring the underlying lawsuit between Kraft Foods and TC Heartland to a full stop, both sides told a federal judge in Delaware on Tuesday.

However, the companies disagreed on just what U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark can do before the Supreme Court issues its ruling. The justices agreed last week to hear the case and they are expected to rule by the end of June.

