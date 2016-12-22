BRIEF-Peabody reorganization includes $750 million rights issue

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million rights issue - court filing

* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million private placement - court filing

* First lien lenders to receive full recovery under reorganization plan

* Other secured, unsecured holders of Peabody debt to receive below par in cash, debt or stock

* Peabody reorganization plan does not contemplate recoveries for shareholders - court filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)