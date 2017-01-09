FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Celgene updates 2017, long-term outlook
January 9, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Celgene updates 2017, long-term outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Celgene

* CEO says 2016 sales $11.2 billion

* Celgene sees 2017 adjusted EPS $7.10 to $7.75, revenue $13 billion to $13.4 billion

* Celgene sees 2017 Revlimid sales $8 billion to $8.3 billion

* Celgene sees 2020 sales greater than $21 billion

* Celgene says expects to file seeking approval for Ozanimod in multiple sclerosis by year end

* Celgene CEO says 4 of 14 products in development have multibillion-dollar potential

* Celgene says 2020 forecast largely based on growing existing products

* Celgene says "vast majority" of growth projections based on volume rather than price increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

