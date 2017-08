Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* BMO ceo says canadian economy will move in lockstep with u.s. Economy going forward

* BMO ceo says capital miscalcuation last year was 'unfortunate event' but bank has moved beyond it

* BMO ceo says wants flexibility of having higher capital ratio so if opportunities present themselves the bank can capitalise on it Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)