Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc ceo says expects to still have over 1,000 branches in 2019, compared with 1,100 now

* Cibc ceo says bank branches will continue to be important part of canadian marketplace

* Cibc ceo says 55 percent of tech spend is on growth and 45 percent on maintenance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)