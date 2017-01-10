FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers sees operating expenses flat through 2020
January 10, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers sees operating expenses flat through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO says expects oncology portfolio to be impacted by competition in 2017, particularly in lung cancer

* Bristol-Myers sees potential for pivotal data from 14 trials in 10 tumor types over next 24 months

* Bristol-Myers sees operating expenses remaining at 2016 level of about $9 billion through 2020

* Bristol-Myers CEO says business development remains key component of research and development strategy - JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

