7 months ago
Judge proceeds with Kraft patent case while Supreme Court weighs venue
#Westlaw News
January 17, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

Judge proceeds with Kraft patent case while Supreme Court weighs venue

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The federal judge in charge of a patent dispute over water flavorings between Kraft Foods and TC Heartland refused on Thursday to put the case on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether it was filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware ruled on all pending motions in the case, saying that justice would not be served by "leaving numerous loose threads for (potentially) a judge in another district to have to untangle."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ix5WCS

