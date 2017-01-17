FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 17, 2017
#Westlaw News
January 17, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 17, 2017

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's Intellectual Property and Young Lawyers sections co-sponsor IP Portfolio Management: Maximizing the Value While Minimizing the Cost. The 90-minute webinar will feature Microsoft Assistant General Counsel Tom Wong, Bob Held of Held Intellectual Property and Philip Kline of 284 Partners, who will discuss ways to structure a broad, cross-border portfolio. CLE credit is available. For details: bit.ly/2ilKi4t.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jv2zeJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
