Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 17, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's Intellectual Property and Young Lawyers sections co-sponsor IP Portfolio Management: Maximizing the Value While Minimizing the Cost. The 90-minute webinar will feature Microsoft Assistant General Counsel Tom Wong, Bob Held of Held Intellectual Property and Philip Kline of 284 Partners, who will discuss ways to structure a broad, cross-border portfolio. CLE credit is available. For details: bit.ly/2ilKi4t.

