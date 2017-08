Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Trump's nominee Price says health savings accounts for insurance and catastrophic high deductible coverage should be allowed

* Price says individuals pooling for coverage should be allowed and will help small group insurance coverage

* Price says regarding insurance coverage: 'we ought not to force anybody to do anything'

* Price says wants to have more people covered by health insurance, notes 20 million Americans are still uninsured under aca (Reporting By Caroline Humer)