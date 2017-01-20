9th Circuit rejects trademark claims over karaoke copies

Karaoke operators do not violate federal trademark law by copying specially recorded CDs onto their computer hard drives for use in performances, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling against karaoke CD-maker Slep-Tone Entertainment, which had accused Phoenix-based Wired for Sound Karaoke of trademark infringement for making unauthorized digital copies of its products.

