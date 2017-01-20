FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
9th Circuit rejects trademark claims over karaoke copies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 20, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

9th Circuit rejects trademark claims over karaoke copies

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Karaoke operators do not violate federal trademark law by copying specially recorded CDs onto their computer hard drives for use in performances, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling against karaoke CD-maker Slep-Tone Entertainment, which had accused Phoenix-based Wired for Sound Karaoke of trademark infringement for making unauthorized digital copies of its products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jGr5dq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.