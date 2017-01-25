FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
January 25, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says

* Freeport ceo says company doesn't have to do m&a as it has strong internal projects but with improving balance sheet and copper price could be either a buyer or seller

* Freeport ceo says weaker performance at grasberg mine in indonesia is due to workers not meeting productivity standards, raising grievances

* Freeport ceo says working with grasberg union and management to rectify weaker productivity at the mine

* Freeport ceo says that under its contract with indonesian government, government cannot change its obligations by adopting new laws and regulations

* Freeport ceo says company has been given "indications" by indonesia government that it will be allowed to resume copper concentrate exports while it negotiates converting its contract

* Freeport ceo says it could take three months to deal with process of converting its contract in indonesia to a special operating license

* Freeport ceo says there is a strike at gresik copper smelter in indonesia, which has impact on grasberg mine shipments to smelter

* Freeport ceo says grasberg mine would need to "take steps" to reduce production by mid-february if it doesn't have an export license by then due to limited copper concentrate storage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

