Quest loses patent suit over real-time mobile stock updates

Bloomberg, Charles Schwab and Interactive Data Corp defeated lawsuits over their programs for mobile access to real-time stock updates on Thursday, as a federal judge in Delaware ruled that they do not infringe a patent held by Quest Licensing Corp. (Bloomberg and other information providers are competitors of Thomson Reuters.)

The patent, acquired by Quest by assignment in 2012, describes a method of providing "changing information" on financial markets to a subscriber's mobile device. Quest manages intellectual property portfolios as a division of Quest Patent Research Corp in Rye, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jgZn6b